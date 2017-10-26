SPORTS

Fan carves Astros pitcher Dallas Keuchel into pumpkin

Pumpkin carving skills on display!

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
One Astros fan is paying tribute to Dallas Keuchel in a creative way.

As the World Series nears, so does Halloween.

Corey Middleton tweeted a picture of a pumpkin he carved with an image of the bearded pitcher.

He tweeted, "This is what you get when you kick butt in October!"


Keuchel tweeted back, "That's legit. Not even going to lie."


Middleton wants to challenge you. Show us your best Astros-themed pumpkin. Use #abc13astrospumpkin.



A 10-foot tall rooster, free hot dogs, head-shaving and pumpkin carvings: We've got all the World Series bases covered.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
sportsHouston Astroshalloweenpumpkinworld seriesHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
Quick facts of Astros rising star Alex Bregman
WHAT A GAME! Astros win Game 2 in extra innings
Fans excited to welcome their 'Stros back home
How the iconic Astros rainbow jerseys came to be
More Sports
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Road debris forces 19 vehicles to pull over
WHAT A GAME! Astros win Game 2 in extra innings
Fans excited to welcome their 'Stros back home
Astros fans in L.A. witness history
Dodgers fan detained after jump into Astros bullpen
Amber Alert issued for boy taken in south Texas
Astros' Maybin steals base and Taco Bell for everyone
Astros' George Springer opens up about life off the field
Show More
Fan sees his apartment on fire while at World Series
Declassified JFK assassination files go public today
Family raffling tickets to help grandparents who lost home
FBISD to hire crossing guard at site of fatal crash
Man bitten by police dog, arrested after standoff
More News
Top Video
Fans excited to welcome their 'Stros back home
Amber Alert issued for boy taken in south Texas
Astros' Maybin steals base and Taco Bell for everyone
Astros fans in L.A. witness history
More Video