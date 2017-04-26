U.S. & WORLD

Wisconsin little league sign gives overzealous parents a reality check

A Wisconsin little league's signage reminds parents to keep it cool.

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin (KTRK) --
Signage at a little league field near Milwaukee aims to give parents of young athletes some perspective -- and wisely so.

"These are KIDS. This is a GAME. Coaches are VOLUNTEERS. Umpires are HUMAN. Your child is NOT being scouted by the Brewers today," reads a sign posted outside of the Glendale Little League Field.

"We've had some parents who have been a little, let's say, intense," Glendale Little League president John Diedrich told WTMJ-TV of the inspiration behind the sign. "Let's just take it less seriously -- we're here for the kids."

Diedrich added that no parents have complained about the signage, which was installed several years ago.

