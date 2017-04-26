U.S. & WORLD

Wisconsin little league sign gives overzealous parents a reality check

EMBED </>More News Videos

A Wisconsin little league's signage reminds parents to keep it cool.

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin (KTRK) --
Signage at a little league field near Milwaukee aims to give parents of young athletes some perspective -- and wisely so.

"These are KIDS. This is a GAME. Coaches are VOLUNTEERS. Umpires are HUMAN. Your child is NOT being scouted by the Brewers today," reads a sign posted outside of the Glendale Little League Field.

"We've had some parents who have been a little, let's say, intense," Glendale Little League president John Diedrich told WTMJ-TV of the inspiration behind the sign. "Let's just take it less seriously -- we're here for the kids."

Diedrich added that no parents have complained about the signage, which was installed several years ago.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
sportsu.s. & worldlittle leaguebuzzworthywhat's trendingbaseballWisconsin
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
U.S. & WORLD
Chipotle's payment system has been breached
White rhino joins Tinder for mate
Former 'Bachelor' contestant arrested for deadly crash
Judge blocks Trump order on sanctuary city money
More u.s. & world
SPORTS
Texans will announce draft picks from space
Rockets owner Leslie Alexander leaves courtside seat, shouts at ref; NBA to investigate
Scorching Astros face outfield uncertainty vs. Indians
Rockets advance with 105-99 win over Thunder
More Sports
Top Stories
Child injured after truck crashes into cars in driveway
Police: Man shot in neck near Greenway Plaza
How Pres. Trump's proposed tax plan could impact you
2 HISD schools rank among best in nation
Great white shark found feasting on whale
King's BierHaus brings taste of Germany to the Heights
93-year-old man wins open mic with Valentine's Day story
Show More
Rockets clinch playoff win over Thunder
Mother found dead in her bedroom in north Houston
PHOTOS: National Kids and Pets Day
Rosenberg man accused of flashing girl near high school
Check your piggy bank! Rare pennies worth $85,000
More News
Top Video
93-year-old man wins open mic with Valentine's Day story
King's BierHaus brings taste of Germany to the Heights
How Pres. Trump's proposed tax plan could impact you
Police: Man shot in neck near Greenway Plaza
More Video