BASKETBALL

UCLA men's basketball team back in LA, but 3 players remain in China over shoplifting case

EMBED </>More Videos

LiAngelo Ball and two other UCLA players remain in China. (KABC)

By
LOS ANGELES, California --
The UCLA men's basketball team arrived at Los Angeles International Airport Saturday night, but were three players short as they remained on house arrest in China.

The team had gone to China to play against Georgia Tech for their season opener. They beat the team Friday night.

But before the big game, three of the players, including LiAngelo Ball, were arrested on suspicion of shoplifting from a high-end shopping center. Sources told ESPN that Ball, Cody Riley and Jalen Hill could remain in China for another week or two.

The source also said there is surveillance video that shows the players allegedly shoplifting from three stores.

Sources said the trio was questioned about allegedly stealing sunglasses from Louis Vuitton, which is next to the hotel they're staying at. The three men were released on bail Wednesday.

Coach Steve Alford did not want to comment on their arrest. But UCLA students who spoke with Eyewitness News frowned upon the players' suspected shoplifting.

"It just kind of seemed unreasonable. I don't really see any reason to be shoplifting, especially in a foreign country when there was so much more to focus on. We had a game that was representing the school," student Jennifer Merritt said.

PAC12 Commissioner Larry Scott said the incident has provided a lot of "unwanted attention" and been a "real distraction." He hopes it will be resolved soon.


Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
sportsbasketballUCLAchinasurveillanceshopliftingarrestWestwoodLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
BASKETBALL
9-year-old basketball star being scouted by colleges
OOPS! Embarrassing trophy moments
Harden has triple-double, Rockets hold off Cavs
Chris Paul to hold benefit auction on eBay
More basketball
SPORTS
Texans WR Will Fuller on ribs: 'A little sore, but I should be OK'
James Harden, Rockets beat Pacers 118-95
Texans lose 33-7 to Rams in turnover-filled game
Jared Goff leads Rams to 4th straight win, 33-7 over Texans
More Sports
Top Stories
Burned body in Huntsville identified as Spring teen
Texans lose 33-7 to Rams in turnover-filled game
SCARY MOMENT: Floor collapses during college party
1st Sunday service held at Texas church since attack
Mild temps until Saturday's cool front
Singer Carrie Underwood recuperating after fall at home
Robbery suspect killed in violent gas station shootout
Deputies: Man shoots wife then himself after HS reunion
Show More
At least 61 killed in earthquake on Iran-Iraq border region
Houston students send cards to Sutherland Springs
Family dog helps police capture suspect
New Richmond Target store a glimpse into the future
Misty Copeland pens heartfelt note to grieving dancer
More News
Top Video
Texans lose 33-7 to Rams in turnover-filled game
1st Sunday service held at Texas church since attack
At least 61 killed in earthquake on Iran-Iraq border region
SCARY MOMENT: Floor collapses during college party
More Video