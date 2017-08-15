SPORTS

Lawyer: Baylor settles with woman who said rape was ignored

EMBED </>More Videos

Baylor settles with woman who said rape was ignored. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

WACO, Texas --
Attorneys for a woman who filed a lawsuit against Baylor University accusing it of ignoring her reported rape by a football player say the case is settled.

The suit filed by Jasmin Hernandez alleged institutional indifference to her rape by a player who was later convicted.

Her attorney, Alexander Zalkin, told The Associated Press on Tuesday that agreements were reached over the weekend. He declined to reveal the terms.

Hernandez's lawsuit also named ex-football coach Art Briles and former athletic director Ian McCaw.

However, lawyers for both Briles and McCaw said their clients were dismissed from the case. Briles' attorney added that they "wouldn't pay them a dime."

A Baylor spokesman declined to comment.


Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
sportsBaylorfootballrapelawsuitWaco
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
Report: Woods had marijuana, painkillers in system at arrest
Crossroads: Profile of 8-year-old Xavier Muhammad
On the market: Take a look inside Chris Paul's LA home
Astros strike early, cruise past Diamondbacks
More Sports
Top Stories
Family searching for missing 72-year-old Army veteran
Debate rising over future of Confederate statue in Houston
Video shows gunfire erupt at Lowe's parking lot in Conroe
Surprise! TX Legislature ends special session a day early
Trump renews view: Virginia blame on 'both sides'
Teen in Amber Alert and male suspect in custody
Scott Peterson speaks about wife's murder from death row
Police identify man found floating in ship channel
Show More
Pack of wild dogs rip into family's SUV in Bellaire
SKETCH: Suspect attacked teen on jogging trail
Father dies after violent crash on Hwy 290 in Waller
Woman searching for dog after car accident near Hobby
Texans cheerleaders visit Texas Children's Hospital
More News
Top Video
Surprise! TX Legislature ends special session a day early
Family searching for missing 72-year-old Army veteran
Police identify man found floating in ship channel
'Arcade' adds splash of bold color to Discovery Green
More Video