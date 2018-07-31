SPORTS

Lawson Craddock finishes last, but wins over many at Tour de France

EMBED </>More Videos

Lawson Craddock wins hearts of many at Tour De France (KTRK)

Noirmoutier, France (KTRK) --
Lawson Craddock had quite the experience at this year's Tour de France. After a crash on the first day due to a dropped water bottle, Craddock was motivated to keep racing for many reasons. That crash resulted in a fractured scapula and a cut on his right eyebrow that required stitches.

It is important to note the Tour de France does not take one or two days to conclude. This biking event lasted from July 7 until July 29. Craddock had to withstand these injuries for three weeks as he continued to race.

Craddock is a Houstonian and graduated from Cy-Springs, with his old velodrome in Houston being the motivation to continue racing. He pledged to donate $100 for every stage he finished for repairs on the velodrome, which was ruined during Hurricane Harvey.

Craddock would finish in last place at 145th, becoming the first American to win the "Lanterne Rouge," which goes to the Tour de France's final place.

The GoFundMe for the velodrome in Houston has reached nearly $235,000.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportstour de francesportsbikes
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
New York Mets fans offered free therapy
Astros reinstate Osuna after completing suspension
Trump insults LeBron James, Don Lemon over CNN interview
Texans' younger players ready to make a difference at camp
Isaiah Spiller excited to lead Klein Collins in senior season
More sports
SPORTS
Texans in 60 seconds: Travis Johnson talks Texans offense
New additions help Dodgers edge Astros 3-2 to prevent sweep
Astros try to solve road woes in San Francisco vs. Giants
Astros reinstate Osuna after completing suspension
Astros' George Springer injures thumb on slide; X-rays negative
More Sports
Top Stories
Baytown police officer vanished after leaving home
How store clerk arrested is connected with deadly DWI crash
Human chains formed to rescue swimmers in Lake Michigan
Sisters on a mission to reunite family after decades apart
5-vehicle crash kills 2 in Fort Bend County, deputies say
How this couple paid off nearly $124,000 of debt in 3 years
Police jump to rescue passenger in a fiery crash
'The Facts of Life' actress Charlotte Rae dies at age 92
Show More
Message led to discovery of 11 kids in filthy compound
Man struck and killed in NW Harris County
63 shot, 10 dead in Chicago since Friday
4 new BCycle stations installed at Texas Medical Center
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
More News