Last time Houston sports were this good
Why not take a look back at when each of our three major franchises were at their best!

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
Houston we might not have a problem!

With the Texans heading to Saturday's playoff game against the New England Patriots, the Rockets on a 9-game winning streak and the Astros doing some shifting in the offseason, are the local teams are all in position to be considered 'good?'

HOUSTON ASTROS
After several years of rebuilding after the famed Killer B's, the Astros finally made it to a World Series in 2005.

RELATED: Carlos Beltran agrees to one-year, $16M deal with Astros

As the Astros faced the Chicago White Sox and sadly, ended up getting swept in four games it was that year that has to be considered as the Astros best year.

HOUSTON ROCKETS
We all remember Clutch City, right? The years of 1993-1995 were the best basketball years in Houston.

It began with Leslie Alexander purchasing the Rockets led by Hakeem Olajuwon. The Rockets saw the New York Knicks and claimed their first championship in franchise history.

RELATED: Harden's triple-double leads Rockets to 9th straight win

In 1994, the Rockets swept the Orlando Magic and became the first team in NBA history to win the championship as a sixth seed.

HOUSTON TEXANS
Since the Texans are the youngest franchise of all three, let's go back to the Oilers to find the best years.

The 1993 season Houston Oilers went on a remarkable 11-0 run, ending up tied for the best record in the NFL, at 12-4.

Houston earned the number two seed in the playoffs, but were upset by Joe Montana and the Kansas City Chiefs during the Divisional Round of the playoffs.

RELATED: Tom Brady: There is nothing easy' about facing the Texans

But before die-hard Texans fans get upset, the future is bright for the Texans and even though Las Vegas has New England favored by 16 points, anything can happen on any given Sunday.

So, the Texans might be writing their destiny Saturday night.

Either way, the Super Bowl will be in Houston next month!
