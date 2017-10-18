SPORTS

Former Astros pitcher Larry Dierker talks ALCS, baseball and pitching

Larry Dierker talks about the Yankees pitching in ALCS. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Former Houston Astros pitcher and manager Larry Dierker is giving his take on the American League Championship Series.

In an interview with ABC13's David Nuno, Dierker said the Yankees pitching has been the reason for the Astros offensive struggles.

"It's more of the Yankees pitching right now," Dierker said.

He also remembered the Astros 1998 playoff series against San Diego pitcher Kevin Brown.

Larry Dierker talks about the Astros run in 1998.


"We had Randy Johnson and the home-field advantage," Dierker added.


