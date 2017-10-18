EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2550233" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Larry Dierker talks about the Astros run in 1998.

Former Houston Astros pitcher and manager Larry Dierker is giving his take on the American League Championship Series.In an interview with ABC13's David Nuno, Dierker said the Yankees pitching has been the reason for the Astros offensive struggles."It's more of the Yankees pitching right now," Dierker said.He also remembered the Astros 1998 playoff series against San Diego pitcher Kevin Brown."We had Randy Johnson and the home-field advantage," Dierker added.