Lance Armstrong's son set to play football at Rice University

The son of Tour de France winner Lance Armstrong will join the Rice University football team this fall.Lance Armstrong's son, Luke, is set to join the Owls team as a walk-on.As any proud parent would do, Lance Armstrong celebrated the signing with a post on social media."So incredibly proud of my son and the young man he's become. He's a great friend, teammate, and brother to his four siblings," he wrote on Instagram. "I cannot wait for the next chapter. Love you, Luke!"