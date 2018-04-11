SPORTS

Lance Armstrong's son set to play football at Rice University

Lance Armstrong's son set to play football at Rice University. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The son of Tour de France winner Lance Armstrong will join the Rice University football team this fall.

Lance Armstrong's son, Luke, is set to join the Owls team as a walk-on.

As any proud parent would do, Lance Armstrong celebrated the signing with a post on social media.

"So incredibly proud of my son and the young man he's become. He's a great friend, teammate, and brother to his four siblings," he wrote on Instagram. "I cannot wait for the next chapter. Love you, Luke!"
