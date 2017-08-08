EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=1597628" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> ABC13 Sports Play of the Week

He's headed to TCU!Lamar High School running back Ta'Zhawn Henry announced his commitment to TCU Tuesday night on ABC13.com."It's not too far from my grandmother and my family," Henry said.Henry had narrowed down his choices between Iowa State and TCU.