HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --He's headed to TCU!
Lamar High School running back Ta'Zhawn Henry announced his commitment to TCU Tuesday night on ABC13.com.
"It's not too far from my grandmother and my family," Henry said.
Henry had narrowed down his choices between Iowa State and TCU.
.@TazhawnHenry from @LamarHSFootball has decided to attend @TCUFootball! CONGRATS #EyesUpKeepClimbing #GoFrogs https://t.co/3gTNCIuU24 pic.twitter.com/KFqb2kw8sa— ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) August 9, 2017
