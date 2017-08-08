SPORTS

Lamar HS running back Ta'Zhawn Henry commits to TCU

Lamar HS running back Ta'Zhawn Henry commits to TCU. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
He's headed to TCU!

Lamar High School running back Ta'Zhawn Henry announced his commitment to TCU Tuesday night on ABC13.com.

"It's not too far from my grandmother and my family," Henry said.

VIDEO: Ta'Zhawn Henry earns ABC13's Play of the Week
Henry had narrowed down his choices between Iowa State and TCU.


