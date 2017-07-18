SPORTS

Lamar High School football players invited to Nike camp

Several players on Lamar High School's football team invited to camp at Nike. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Several players from Lamar High School's football team were invited to compete in an elite camp at Nike World headquarters in Oregon.

Anthony Cook, D'Shawn Jamison and Al'Vonte Woodard took the trip to showcase their skills.

"We just wanted to be competitive," Cook said. "A lot of the elite guys out there brought out the best in us."

The Nike camp consisted of 1-on-1 drills and 7-on-7 competitions.

Both Cook and Jamison are still deciding where to take their talents in the collegiate level.

