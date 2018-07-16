Lamar football coach Tom Nolen retires after 33 years

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Tom Nolen retires after 33-year run with Lamar High School (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A historic 33-year run has come to an end. Lamar High School football coach Tom Nolen announced his retirement Monday afternoon.

Nolen will leave the program with 308 UIL wins, which ranks 11th all-time. His 365 career wins is good for 3rd among all active coaches in Texas high school football.

Consistency was the calling card for Lamar under Nolen. The program had 31 playoff appearances and 20 district titles during his tenure. He leaves with eight consecutive district championships.

Nolen's other tenure was at Strake Jesuit, where he also had success. He had a record of 57-20-1 from 1975-1981 with four TCIL state championships.

There are a plethora of players Nolen coached on their way to high-profile universities and even the NFL. Some of those players include Josh Gordon and Brian Orakpo.
