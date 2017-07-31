SPORTS

LA lands deal to host 2028 Summer Olympic Games

EMBED </>More Videos

The city of Los Angeles has agreed to host the Summer Olympic Games in 2028 instead of 2024. (KABC)

LOS ANGELES, California --
The city of Los Angeles has agreed to host the Summer Olympic Games in 2028 instead of 2024, the mayor's office and LA 2024 officials confirm.

The deal will bring the Olympics back to the Southland for a third time since 1984 and 1932.

News of the agreement opens the door for Paris to host the 2024 Olympic Games.

L.A. and Paris were the two remaining bidders for the 2024 Summer Games, but International Olympic Committee members had been divided since visiting both locations this year.

PHOTOS: LA lights up to help lure 2024 Olympics

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
sportsOlympicsu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
Chris Archer gives Astros mascot 'declaration of unfriendliness'
Astros acquire Francisco Liriano from Blue Jays
Vote: What's your grade for the Astros at the trade deadline?
CB Robert Nelson Jr. fighting for spot on Texans roster
More Sports
Top Stories
Indecent exposure ongoing problem at Memorial Park
Limited RodeoHouston season tickets on sale tomorrow
Grandmother kills home invasion suspect near Katy
Birthplace of Tabasco sauce a 'hot' place to visit
Man pulled over by person pretending to be a deputy
Houston Zoo eliminates plastic water bottles
Astros acquire pitcher from Blue Jays
No criminal charges after inmate left alone for weeks
Show More
CB Robert Nelson Jr. fighting for spot on Texans roster
Raging three-alarm fire destroys $1M home in Spring
Innocent bystander shot and killed In hail of gunfire
OH RATS! Abnormal weather blamed for rat problem in area
Family remembers woman found dead in forest
More News
Top Video
Birthplace of Tabasco sauce a 'hot' place to visit
Family remembers grandmother found dead in Sam Houston Natl Forest.
Montrose is getting two new Vietnamese restaurants
Man pulled over by person pretending to be a deputy
More Video