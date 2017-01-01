SPORTS

Kubiak tells Broncos players he's stepping down

Gary Kubiak is reportedly taking over the head coaching duties in Denver (AP)

Eddie Pells
Denver Broncos coach Gary Kubiak has told his players he'll be stepping down because of health reasons.

Kubiak leaves Denver on a high note, after a 24-6 win over the Oakland Raiders, but Denver's season ended Sunday with no chance at a Super Bowl repeat. The 55-year-old coach has a 24-11 record with the Broncos, including last year's title run. He is 87-77 overall, including his eight seasons with Houston.

During his last year with the Texans, he collapsed on the field with what was diagnosed as a mini-stroke. He was fired after that 2013 season.

This year, he suffered a complex migraine on Oct. 9 following a loss to Atlanta. He took the next week off and has appeared in good health since his return.
