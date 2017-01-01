Kubiak tells Broncos players he's stepping down

Denver Broncos coach Gary Kubiak has told his players he'll be stepping down because of health reasons.Kubiak leaves Denver on a high note, after a 24-6 win over the Oakland Raiders, but Denver's season ended Sunday with no chance at a Super Bowl repeat. The 55-year-old coach has a 24-11 record with the Broncos, including last year's title run. He is 87-77 overall, including his eight seasons with Houston.During his last year with the Texans, he collapsed on the field with what was diagnosed as a mini-stroke. He was fired after that 2013 season.This year, he suffered a complex migraine on Oct. 9 following a loss to Atlanta. He took the next week off and has appeared in good health since his return.