Keys to a Texans victory against Tennessee

Greg Bailey shares his three keys to a Texans victory over the Titans. (KTRK)

NASHVILLE, TN (KTRK) --
Three big keys for the Texans in the regular season finale against Tennessee? Stay healthy. Stay healthy. Stay healthy.

We now know that starters like Jadeveon Clowney and Lamar Miller won't play against the Titans. Same for fullback Jay Prosch and linebacker John Simon.

I wouldn't expect to see any kind of extended action from Johnathan Joseph, either. The Texans need all of those players healthy and ready to roll next week for the playoff opener.

With that in mind, keep an eye on Benardrick McKinney in the middle of the Texans defense. Bill O'Brien marveled at the Titans running game this week. They want to line up and maul defenses with the NFL's third-ranked ground game. McKinney needs to continue his high level of play in the middle of the Texans defense to shut down DeMarco Murray and company.

Quintin Demps has quietly had another rock solid season in the Texans secondary. Last week he grabbed his fifth interception in 2016. He's key this week against the Titans new starting quarterback, Matt Cassel. Demps reads quarterbacks as well as anyone in the Texans lineup.

On offense, it'll be Alfred Blue in the backfield while Miller sits out to rest his ailing ankle. Blue told me this week he can wear down defenses. His approach is simple: dish out more punishment than you take. The Texans will run it often to keep the heat off of Tom Savage. He needs to be healthy for the playoffs, too.
