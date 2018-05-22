SPORTS

Rockets in 60 seconds: Houston looks to keep it simple ahead of Game 4

EMBED </>More Videos

What to know about the Rockets vs. Warriors Game 4.

OAKLAND, California (KTRK) --
Keep it simple. That's what the Houston Rockets say they plan to do to secure the win over the Golden State Warriors Tuesday night.

"Go out there and do it. It's pretty simple. We're not trying to overcomplicate things," said Rockets point guard James Harden.

Houston plans to use their short-term memory to forget about the blowout 41-point loss they suffered Sunday night.

"That's the one good thing about our team. We lose and we come back like it didn't even happen," small forward P.J. Tucker added.

The Rockets are in Oakland for Game 4, but fans can still catch the action.

The official watch party is at Christian's Tailgate in the Heights. You can also snap a photo with Rockets mascot Clutch and the Rockets Power Dancers while you're there.

The party starts at 7:30 p.m.

Tip-off is at 8 p.m. Game 5 returns to Houston Thursday. Head to the Houston Rockets website for tickets.

ERIC GORDON:
EMBED More News Videos

Eric Gordon speaks after the Rockets' Game 3 loss.


CLINT CAPELA:
EMBED More News Videos

Clint Capela speaks to the media after the Rockets' Game 3 loss.

TREVOR ARIZA:
EMBED More News Videos

Trevor Ariza speaks after Game 3.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsHouston RocketsHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Cole, Astros open two-game set vs. Giants
Warriors' Andre Iguodala (knee) doubtful for Game 4
Houston baseball fan meets idol with same disease
Kevin Cash keeps thinking outside the box with use of Sergio Romo
More Sports
Top Stories
3 arrested in possible ATM crime ring after targeting courthouse
Sheriff reveals moment officers confronted Santa Fe HS gunman
J.J. Watt visits Santa Fe shooting survivors at hospital
Shooting victim's mother: "Know what your kid is doing"
6 school threats in one day across Houston area
Eye on the Gulf: Tropical development is possible
'Dancing with the Stars' crowns its latest winner
And the next 'American Idol' is...
Show More
More than 300 jobs up for grabs at Big Rivers water park
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Parents sue after 30-year-old son refuses to move out
Kilauea fissure spews fountain of lava
Monkey makes airport baggage area personal jungle
More News