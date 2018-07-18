WASHINGTON D.C. (KTRK) --Justin Verlander: All-Star pitcher, soon-to-be dad, psychic?
It appears he may have a future in fortune telling after making a spot-on prediction during Tuesday night's All-Star Game in Washington D.C.
In this instance, Verlander said that American League teammate and New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge would get a home run, and sure enough, that's exactly what happened.
Moments before Judge stepped up to the plate, Verlander made the prophecy on Instagram Live.
"Alright, I'm calling a homer. Homer. I got a feeling, I'm not just saying it because it's you," Verlander can be heard saying as he records Judge in the dugout.
Right before Judge scores, someone else can be heard asking Verlander why he didn't have that same hunch for him.
"Because I didn't feel it for you!" Verlander said.
It was apparently more than a feeling. Judge crushed it right after that.
This was the second time Verlander's forecasting was accurate.
He called it when teammate Alex Bregman pulled a matrix move during the final play of the July 10 game against the Oakland Athletics. The bizarre sequence of events that occurred while Bregman was at the plate led to the Astros 6-5 walkoff win.
But was it necessary to stick around for all 11 innings of that game when Verlander had it pegged all along?
Called it. Said “@ABREG_1 is gonna tap it foul, its gonna spin back fair, catcher picks it up to tag Breg but hes gonna matrix it which then the ball is thrown at the ump, catchers gonna pick it up and rifle it to the back of Bregs head and the ball goes into RF. Tucker scores”— Justin Verlander (@JustinVerlander) July 11, 2018
Of course, it could just be a coincidence. This wasn't Verlander's first Midsummer Classic after all.
But if there is more to Verlander's visions than meets the eye, maybe he can already declare that the Astros will repeat as World Series champs?