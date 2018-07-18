SPORTS

Justin Verlander correctly predicts Aaron Judge's All-Star Game homer

EMBED </>More Videos

Verlander correctly predicts Aaron Judge's All-Star Game homer (KTRK)

WASHINGTON D.C. (KTRK) --
Justin Verlander: All-Star pitcher, soon-to-be dad, psychic?

It appears he may have a future in fortune telling after making a spot-on prediction during Tuesday night's All-Star Game in Washington D.C.

In this instance, Verlander said that American League teammate and New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge would get a home run, and sure enough, that's exactly what happened.

Moments before Judge stepped up to the plate, Verlander made the prophecy on Instagram Live.

"Alright, I'm calling a homer. Homer. I got a feeling, I'm not just saying it because it's you," Verlander can be heard saying as he records Judge in the dugout.

Right before Judge scores, someone else can be heard asking Verlander why he didn't have that same hunch for him.

"Because I didn't feel it for you!" Verlander said.

It was apparently more than a feeling. Judge crushed it right after that.

This was the second time Verlander's forecasting was accurate.

He called it when teammate Alex Bregman pulled a matrix move during the final play of the July 10 game against the Oakland Athletics. The bizarre sequence of events that occurred while Bregman was at the plate led to the Astros 6-5 walkoff win.

But was it necessary to stick around for all 11 innings of that game when Verlander had it pegged all along?



Of course, it could just be a coincidence. This wasn't Verlander's first Midsummer Classic after all.

But if there is more to Verlander's visions than meets the eye, maybe he can already declare that the Astros will repeat as World Series champs?
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsHouston AstrosbaseballMLBWashington DC
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Astros' George Springer injures thumb on slide; X-rays negative
Texans in 60 seconds: Travis Johnson talks Texans offense
New additions help Dodgers edge Astros 3-2 to prevent sweep
Astros try to solve road woes in San Francisco vs. Giants
Astros reinstate Osuna after completing suspension
More Sports
Top Stories
Baytown police officer vanished after leaving home
2 children allegedly killed by their own father identified
How store clerk arrested is connected with deadly DWI crash
Human chains formed to rescue swimmers in Lake Michigan
Sisters on a mission to reunite family after decades apart
Video shows major explosion on highway in Italy
5-vehicle crash kills 2 in Fort Bend County, deputies say
How this couple paid off nearly $124,000 of debt in 3 years
Show More
Police jump to rescue passenger in a fiery crash
'The Facts of Life' actress Charlotte Rae dies at age 92
Message led to discovery of 11 kids in filthy compound
Man struck and killed in NW Harris County
63 shot, 10 dead in Chicago since Friday
More News