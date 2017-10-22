Justin Timberlake will perform at Super Bowl LII halftime show, the NFL and the singer have confirmed via Twitter. https://t.co/zh6WTehpvg pic.twitter.com/KAPAPraIqZ— ABC News (@ABC) October 23, 2017
This will be Timberlake's third time performing on the halftime stage. He previously performed at Super Bowl XXXV and the infamous show with Janet Jackson at Super Bowl XXXVIII.
I DO have the time. Half the time...#PepsiHalftime #SBLII @Pepsi @NFL @JimmyFallon @FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/4Z4Dz29l3X— Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) October 23, 2017
Last season, Lady Gaga broke the stage at NRG Stadium with a jump down midfield from the roof.
Super Bowl LII is set for Feb. 4, 2018 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
