SPORTS

New Jersey school doesn't have to put girl on boys basketball team

Sydney Phillips wants to play for her school's boys' basketball team. (Courtesy Scott Phillips)

KENILWORTH, NJ --
A New Jersey judge has refused to order a Catholic school to allow a girl to play on the eighth grade boys basketball team.

The judge on Thursday found there was no legal foundation for 12-year-old Sydney Phillips' right to play basketball.

Her parents wanted her to play on the boys team after St. Theresa's School in Kenilworth canceled the girls team. They argued the school and the Newark Archdiocese had no rule prohibiting girls from playing on boys teams.

Her father, Scott, has said he didn't want any money from the lawsuit, only for his daughter to be able to play basketball. "The school should be embracing her spirit, her school spirit," he said. "And yet, they're breaking it."

The archdiocese and the school said the school had offered to let her play for a girls team at a neighboring school.

Her father, Scott, told NJ.com he was disappointed. He said he and his wife would have to decide what they will do next.
Related Topics:
sportsbasketballsportsNewarkNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
Aaron Rodgers connects with Randall Cobb for Hail Mary heading into halftime
Odell Beckham Jr. bangs head on door, allegedly punches hole in wall
Harden powers Rockets past Raptors for 8th straight win
Texans rookie, wide receiver shows he has a big 'heart'
More Sports
Top Stories
Florida airport shooting suspect appears in new video
Two men dead at SW Houston apartment
Great-grandmother and loving husband among airport victims
The path to an all Texas Super Bowl
Mom sentenced to 30 years in death of 5-year-old son
First female infantry Marines report for duty
Lost 3-year-old wanders into store
Show More
Local homeowners deal with broken pipes
Baytown police looking for suspects who shot 3 teens
Who's playing Rodeo Houston this year?
Record warm in sight, rain possible for weekend
Zoo raises Amur tiger cub by hand to save its life
More News
Photos
Osweiler leads Texans to victory over Oakland
PHOTOS: Scene of shooting at Ft. Lauderdale airport
NASA's best photos of 2016
PHOTOS: Houston's biggest employers
More Photos