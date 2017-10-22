  • LIVE VIDEO Live streaming Doppler radar from ABC13
HOUSTON ASTROS

Jose Altuve gets proper champagne shower after Astros win

EMBED </>More Videos

Jose Altuve said he doesn't like getting champagne in his eyes. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
It was one of the great mysteries of the Astros playoff run. Jose Altuve revealed he wasn't a fan of the champagne showers after the team won the ALDS a few weeks ago.

For all the great shots of champagne and beer celebrations, Altuve was nowhere in sight when the team won a spot in a the American League Championship series in Boston.

Turns out, Altuve had his own way to celebrate --- nice and dry.

"For some reason I don't like champagne in my eye, so I hide in the corner. I celebrate, but from the outside. I like to look," Altuve said.

After the Astros punched their ticket to the World Series, the team finally got their shot to give Altuve a proper champagne shower.

WATCH: Astros champagne-filled locker room celebration
EMBED More News Videos

Josh Reddick celebrates Astros Game 7 win.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
sportsHouston AstrosbaseballMLBworld seriesHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HOUSTON ASTROS
What Houston was like in 2005?
Astros gear flying off store shelves after ALCS win
Astros champagne-filled locker room celebration
Dodger Stadium gets decked out for World Series
More Houston Astros
SPORTS
Local company supports NFL teams with H-Town pride
Astros gear flying off store shelves after ALCS win
Astros champagne-filled locker room celebration
Dodger Stadium gets decked out for World Series
More Sports
Top Stories
Fast-moving storms pushing through with cooler weather
WORLD SERIES BOUND! Astros defeat Yankees in Game 7
Astros champagne-filled locker room celebration
Kate and Justin share sweet moment after Astros win
Astros gear flying off store shelves after ALCS win
Dodger Stadium gets decked out for World Series
The 2005 World Series Astros: Where are they now?
Woman shot and killed in Conroe home invasion
Show More
1 killed, 2 others injured in SE Houston shooting
Local company supports NFL teams with H-Town pride
Former presidents call for unity at aid concert
Crews rescue 2-year-old boy who locked himself in hot car
Funeral held for US soldier at center of Trump fight
More News
Top Video
Fast-moving storms pushing through with cooler weather
Local company supports NFL teams with H-Town pride
Dodger Stadium gets decked out for World Series
Astros gear flying off store shelves after ALCS win
More Video