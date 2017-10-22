EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2555041" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Josh Reddick celebrates Astros Game 7 win.

It was one of the great mysteries of the Astros playoff run. Jose Altuve revealed he wasn't a fan of the champagne showers after the team won the ALDS a few weeks ago.For all the great shots of champagne and beer celebrations, Altuve was nowhere in sight when the team won a spot in a the American League Championship series in Boston.Turns out, Altuve had his own way to celebrate --- nice and dry."For some reason I don't like champagne in my eye, so I hide in the corner. I celebrate, but from the outside. I like to look," Altuve said.After the Astros punched their ticket to the World Series, the team finally got their shot to give Altuve a proper champagne shower.