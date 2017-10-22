HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --It was one of the great mysteries of the Astros playoff run. Jose Altuve revealed he wasn't a fan of the champagne showers after the team won the ALDS a few weeks ago.
For all the great shots of champagne and beer celebrations, Altuve was nowhere in sight when the team won a spot in a the American League Championship series in Boston.
Turns out, Altuve had his own way to celebrate --- nice and dry.
"For some reason I don't like champagne in my eye, so I hide in the corner. I celebrate, but from the outside. I like to look," Altuve said.
After the Astros punched their ticket to the World Series, the team finally got their shot to give Altuve a proper champagne shower.
WATCH: Astros champagne-filled locker room celebration
