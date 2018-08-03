SPORTS

He's back: Johnny Manziel to make first professional start since 2015

MONTREAL, Canada (KTRK) --
Johnny Football is back on the field. After signing with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the CFL in May, and then being traded to the Montreal Alouettes, Johnny Manziel is set to start for the team on Friday against his former team.

Starting a game at quarterback once again has been a priority for Manziel. This will be his first professional start since December 27, 2015, when he was part of the Cleveland Browns.

Manziel will be the fourth quarterback for the Alouettes this season, who currently sit at 1-5. The former Heisman Trophy winner has been out of the NFL since 2015.

Those who wish to see Manziel's first start in three years can watch the game at 7:30 on ESPN2.
