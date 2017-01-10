SPORTS

Johnny Manziel selling autographs and selfies in Houston
During Super Bowl week, Maziel will be charging $50 for a selfie and $99 to sign any item. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Johnny Manziel won't be playing in the Super Bowl, but he will be in Houston.

The former Aggie quarterback will be signing autographs at Stadium Signatures, a store in Houston. The store recently announced that Manziel will be signing autographs on the Thursday and Friday before the Super Bowl, which will be played Feb. 5.

Crave Sports Company says it will cost you $50 for a selfie and $99 for Manziel to sign any item. Manziel will also add a personal inscription to any of your autographed items for an extra $29.

Signing autographs for money is a fairly common thing for players to do during Super Bowl week. However, most of those players usually last longer than two years in the NFL. Maybe he heard Houston is unhappy with their quarterback and wants to apply.

Manziel is the the 2012 Heisman Trophy winner and 2014 first-round NFL draft pick, but he has had several issues off the field. These include a domestic abuse case and struggles with substance abuse. He was suspended by the NFL for the first four games of the 2016 season for violating the league's substance abuse policy.

He signed a four-year, $8.25 million contract with the Browns as a rookie, but the Browns cut him after two seasons. Manziel was cut after putting together a 2-6 record as a starter in two seasons with the team. The Browns won one game this season with multiple quarterbacks.
