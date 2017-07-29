The online backlash started Saturday when teammate JJ Watt tweeted, "Our lockers have been next to each other for over a year and I just found out @Djread98 doesn't believe in dinosaurs. Says fossils are fake."
Our lockers have been next to each other for over a year and I just found out @Djread98 doesn't believe in dinosaurs. Says fossils are fake.— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) July 29, 2017
Twitter was quick to respond. Some in support, but a majority were against.
Dude. If dinosaurs aren't real, then The Land Before Time can't be real either. Don't mess with my childhood like that😂— Astrosfanatic (@mjharvey12) July 29, 2017
I've never killed a cow, but I still believe in prime rib. 🐄 😎— Cindy French (@creek14) July 29, 2017
Real talk. Aliens exist? Earth is flat or round? These are the important ones. Dinosaurs just bones from the past, I'll let it slide— Caldwell Flores (@Caldwellflores) July 29, 2017
@Djread98 I thought I was alone with this 😂... dinosaurs never existed— Nickolas (@Nick_Young9) July 29, 2017
Some Houstonians wanted to take Reader to the Houston Museum of Natural Science where they have a large collection of fossils.
Disabuse him of his misbeliefs. Take him to a natural history museum.— Shirley Ragsdale (@ShirleyRagsdale) July 29, 2017
Hey @Djread98, I'd love to tour you around @hmns and show you otherwise #becausescience https://t.co/6TqMDLXZqM— Sahil Patel (@sahilspatel) July 29, 2017
It looks like the teammates will have quite the locker room debate this season.
Look what you started man @JJWatt— Dj Reader (@Djread98) July 29, 2017
Ay man, I'm not the one who said it! I love you either way cuz you're my boy. I just had to see if anybody had your back. (They don't) https://t.co/zCznG0dknD— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) July 29, 2017