JJ Watt tweets teammate doesn't believe in dinosaurs, sparks online debate

JJ Watt tweeted that defensive tackle D. J. Reader doesn't believe in dinosaurs sparking an online debate. (KTRK)

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
First we had Kyrie Irving sparking debate with his belief that the Earth is flat, and now we have Houston Texans defensive tackle D.J. Reader stirring controversy by saying there were never any dinosaurs.

The online backlash started Saturday when teammate JJ Watt tweeted, "Our lockers have been next to each other for over a year and I just found out @Djread98 doesn't believe in dinosaurs. Says fossils are fake."


Twitter was quick to respond. Some in support, but a majority were against.


Some Houstonians wanted to take Reader to the Houston Museum of Natural Science where they have a large collection of fossils.

It looks like the teammates will have quite the locker room debate this season.
