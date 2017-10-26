JJ Watt to throw out first pitch at World Series Game 3

Houston Texans defensive end JJ Watt is set to throw out the first pitch at the World Series Game 3 despite a leg injury.Watt is currently on the injured reserve list with a tibial plateau fracture he sustained in the Week 5 game against the Kansas City Chiefs.Watt is a Houston icon not just for his talents on the field, but also his actions off of it. He raised over $30 million for Hurricane Harvey relief.Game 3 will take place at Minute Maid Park on Friday at 7:09 p.m. The Astros and Dodgers are currently tied in the series 1-1.