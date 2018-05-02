SPORTS

JJ Watt Foundation donates nearly $10,000 to Baytown middle school for athletic equipment

JJ Watt surprised students Wednesday at Goose Creek CISD's Horace Mann Middle School. (Photo by Peter Barreras/Invision for NFL/AP Images)

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) --
Baytown was abuzz with excitement Wednesday after J.J. Watt was spotted in town.

The Houston Texans' star traded the pigskin for a basketball during a visit to Horace Mann Junior High in Goose Creek CISD.

The Gators were all smiles as Watt stopped by to shoot some hoops with the school's basketball team. He also stopped to take photos with students and staff.

The J.J. Watt Foundation recently announced Horace Mann is among a number of schools receiving a monetary gift to help student-athletes get the equipment they need.

Horace Mann received nearly $10,000 to help buy more soccer and tennis equipment, in addition to basketball, football and track uniforms.

