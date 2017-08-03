SPORTS

Watt comes to defense of teammate after dinosaur debate

EMBED </>More Videos

J.J. Watt apologizes to teammate after dinosaur tweet. (KTRK)

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, West Virginia (KTRK) --
After the great dinosaur debate last week, Texans superstar J.J. Watt took to the defense of his teammate.

On Saturday, Watt tweeted, "Our lockers have been next to each other for over a year and I just found out @Djread98 doesn't believe in dinosaurs. Says fossils are fake."

The tweet sparked a debate across social media.

EMBED More News Videos

JJ Watt tweeted that defensive tackle D. J. Reader doesn't believe in dinosaurs sparking an online debate.



"He's a really smart kid, he's an awesome guy," Watt said about D.J. Reader.

Watt added he apologized to Reader and jokingly said he didn't mean to start the "dinosaur phenomenon."


Related Topics:
sportsHouston Texans
