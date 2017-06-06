J.J. Watt calls NFL Network top 100 list a 'joke'

.@JJWatt comes in at number 35 on the #NFLTop100 voted by his peers! pic.twitter.com/68mfw0CDFN — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) June 6, 2017

I played 3 games... this list is a joke. https://t.co/KnKDX1p816 — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) June 6, 2017

There's no doubt that Houston Texans fans would rank J.J. Watt at the top of the list of NFL players, but when the NFL Network released its annual top 100 list, you could say Watt was not very impressed with his ranking.The network released the first batch of players on the list, putting Watt at No. 35.That's good, right? Apparently, Watt felt a little different about it."I played 3 games...this list is a joke," Watt tweeted.Of course, Twitter users jumped in on the discussion, replying to his tweet. Some comments were good, while others thought it was more like a humble brag."I like your attitude. They can give you the accolades when you actually earn them," Brian Cates wrote."Uhh, hey JJ. Sweet subtle brag about only playing 3 games and still being on the top 100 list," Twitter user Zack Skulte wrote."I love him for this," Kieran Turner wrote.Watt's fellow teammate Jadeveon Clowney played more games than Watt yet he was ranked lower on the list.Watt sat out most of last season after he re-aggravated his back injury in September. He finished with 1.5 sacks and a fumble recovery in three games.Last year, Watt ranked No. 3 in the NFL Network list. He had 17.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and 76 combined tackles during the 2015 season.