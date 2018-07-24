SPORTS

JJ Watt and The Rock discuss jeans on Twitter

EMBED </>More Videos

JJ Watt teases return with picture of himself on Twitter (KTRK)

This may be a stretch, but being as big and strong as J.J. Watt and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson could have its negatives. Finding clothes that'll fit right could be a challenge at times.

Watt and Johnson shared some fashion advice on Twitter, particularly when it comes to jeans.

As you can see, both have difficulty finding the right jeans to fit their muscular quads. Most would probably enjoy having this problem.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsjj wattthe rock
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
New York Mets fans offered free therapy
Astros reinstate Osuna after completing suspension
Trump insults LeBron James, Don Lemon over CNN interview
Texans' younger players ready to make a difference at camp
Isaiah Spiller excited to lead Klein Collins in senior season
More sports
SPORTS
Texans in 60 seconds: Travis Johnson talks Texans offense
New additions help Dodgers edge Astros 3-2 to prevent sweep
Astros try to solve road woes in San Francisco vs. Giants
Astros reinstate Osuna after completing suspension
Astros' George Springer injures thumb on slide; X-rays negative
More Sports
Top Stories
Baytown police officer vanished after leaving home
2 children allegedly killed by their own father identified
How store clerk arrested is connected with deadly DWI crash
Human chains formed to rescue swimmers in Lake Michigan
Sisters on a mission to reunite family after decades apart
5-vehicle crash kills 2 in Fort Bend County, deputies say
How this couple paid off nearly $124,000 of debt in 3 years
Police jump to rescue passenger in a fiery crash
Show More
'The Facts of Life' actress Charlotte Rae dies at age 92
Message led to discovery of 11 kids in filthy compound
Man struck and killed in NW Harris County
63 shot, 10 dead in Chicago since Friday
4 new BCycle stations installed at Texas Medical Center
More News