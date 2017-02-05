SPORTS

LaDainian Tomlinson, Kurt Warner, Terrell Davis top the seven-man Hall of Fame class

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and six others are part of the seven-man class heading into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. (Photo Credit: Willie Dixon)

HOUSTON --
Running backs LaDainian Tomlinson and Terrell Davis and quarterback Kurt Warner are part of the seven-man class heading into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Sackmaster Jason Taylor and kicker Morten Andersen also made it in Saturday, along with Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, a contributor, and Seahawks safety Kenny Easley, a senior nominee.

Like Taylor, Tomlinson got in on his first ballot. In nine seasons with the Chargers and two more with the Jets, he redefined the running back position, as dangerous catching the ball (for 4,772 career yards) and he was running it (13,684).

Warner won one Super Bowl and two overall MVP awards while leading "The Greatest Show on Turf" with the Rams.

Davis led Denver to two titles over a career that covered a mere 78 games. In 1998, he became the fourth player to surpass 2,000 yards rushing in a season.
