HOUSTON (KTRK) --It wasn't quick and it wasn't easy - in fact, it was downright jaw-dropping at times. These are the moments from the 2017 World Series that made us look twice.
American flag-clad streaker interrupts Game 5
Just as the Astros built a three-run lead at the end of the 7th inning of Game 5, a streaker wearing nothing but American flag trunks took the field at Minute Maid Park in Houston. In multiple videos that captured a short pursuit, the bare-chested man runs and tries to evade security but is eventually tackled to the ground.
Astros fan lobs home run ball back onto field
In a move that left many of us scratching our heads, Astros fan Kirk Head was seeing prying Yasiel Puig's two-run homer ball from his sister-in-law's hands and throwing it back onto the field.
"I intended to do it," Kirk later told ABC13. "I've been talking about it for days."
He says he bought the seats in the Crawford box just hoping they might catch an opposing team's home run. He dislikes Puig and says throwing his home run back is his duty as a loyal Astros fan.
Astros' Gurriel appears to make racist gesture mocking Dodgers pitcher
During the live telecast of Game 3, cameras captured Yuli Gurriel appearing to slant his eyes in an apparent reference to Dodgers starting pitcher Yu Darvish's Asian heritage.
After the game, Gurriel said he didn't know the gesture was offensive.
"I didn't mean to offend anybody," Gurriel said through his translator. "In Cuba we call everybody who is from Asia, Chino. We don't call them Japanese or Chinese. We call them Chino."
"Nobody's perfect. Everybody's different. We're just going to have to learn from it. He made a mistake. We're just going to learn from it. We are all human beings. Just learn from it and we have to move forward," Darvish said of the incident.
At the top of Game 7, Gurriel tipped his helmet in Yu Darvish's direction before stepping into the batter's box to face the Japan-born pitcher.
Joc Pederson's flashy home run celebration in Game 6
Joc Pederson homered in the seventh against Joe Musgrove, connecting off the right-hander for the second time in three games.
Pederson pranced all the way to the plate, pointing at the Dodgers' dugout and rubbing his thumbs and index fingers together to indicate what a money shot it was.
"You kind of black out in a situation like that. So I'm going to have to re-watch it to see what I did," Pederson told ESPN.
A 10-foot tall rooster, free hot dogs, head-shaving and pumpkin carvings: We've got all the World Series bases covered.
ESPN contributed to this report.