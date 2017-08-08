SPORTS

It's movie night! Astros to show "The Sandlot" at Minute Maid Park

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
It's an American movie classic chronicling a group of kids who play baseball while learning valuable life lessons along the way.

Houston Astros fans will get a chance to watch the 1993 classic, "The Sandlot," after the Aug. 17 game against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Where will it be shown? Right on Minute Maid Park's gigantic screen, nicknamed "El Grande."

The movie will start approximately 20 minutes following the end of the game.

To attend the Astros movie night, you must have a game ticket. A VIP package, which includes a game ticket, can be purchased for $95. If you already have a game ticket, the VIP experience can be purchased for $50.

Postgame field access to watch the movie, unlimited popcorn and beverages, and a picnic in the park mat are included with VIP.

