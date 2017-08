He's a star on the field and a Good Samaritan in the streets and on social media , but could Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr have a burgeoning career in the music industry?So here's what we know - the Raiders start tweeted a video and link to derekcarrmusic.com on Tuesday afternoon.He also posted a video on Facebook that said, "If I am going to do a touchdown dance, I should have a song to dance to, right? derekcarrmusic.com."Then his brother, David Carr, chimed in on Twitter to say it'll be "worth the wait."So is Carr making a serious play to break into the music biz, or is this all a big joke? Stay tuned to find out!