HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --August 26, 2017.
What's happening on that date, you ask? It's the official end of a dreary summer, the end of having to find ways to fill your Saturday and the start to a heart-pounding college football season.
Rice and Stanford will kick off the season when they face off in Sydney, Australia.
In the meantime, we're reminiscing on the moments we miss from college football season:
1. Tailgating
There is no college experience without the pageantry of football and tailgating. From the fraternities and sororities, to the sounds of screaming students and alumni, nothing beats the aroma of barbecue and a game of cornhole.
VIDEO: Healthy tailgating recipes without sacrificing taste
2. Rivalry Week
Something like hate week in college football, rivalry week has been known to split households. The second-to-last weekend of football serves up trash-talking, potential upsets and down to the wire football. In Houston, the rivalry starts a little early with the Labor Day Classic, which includes the matchup of Texas Southern and Prairie View A&M.
Nationally, Texas A&M vs. LSU, Ohio State vs. Michigan and Florida's battle against Florida State are always must-see television.
3. Upsets
Speaking of college football, what would it be without upsets? Upsets make social media go crazy, playoff predictions go awry, and programs left stunned. Last season, Cinderella had her hand in a couple games for the University of Houston. The Cougars opened the season with an upset of Oklahoma and stunned Louisville nearly two months later.
