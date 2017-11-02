Twitter was lit with congratulations messages for the Houston Astros after they defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers, 5-1.
Congratulations to the Houston Astros owners, players, and fans on winning the 2017 World Series.— Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) November 2, 2017
Congrats to the Astros, way to Earn History! This was huge for the organization and more importantly the city of Houston!!! pic.twitter.com/CukY1z5I9V— DeAndre Jordan (@DeAndre) November 2, 2017
Houston is as resilient as they come!! Congrats @astros on making history!! 🤘🏾 pic.twitter.com/QXAVLC1Kvm— Chris Paul (@CP3) November 2, 2017
Congrats Astros pic.twitter.com/PQg3vEy7ra— George Foreman (@GeorgeForeman) November 2, 2017
The planets aligned! Moon, Venus, Jupiter, Earth after #WorldSeries! Congrats, @astros! Tonight you #EarnedHistory! #HoustonStrong pic.twitter.com/gjn5KUj4Hy— Scott Kelly (@StationCDRKelly) November 2, 2017
No more debate. @astros are the best and so is Whataburger— Whataburger® (@Whataburger) November 2, 2017
Congratulations to the @Astros on winning the #WorldSeries. I love you @Dodgers. You made us all proud.— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) November 2, 2017
Hell of a series. One for the ages. 'Twas a great season for the Dodgers. Sending congrats to the Astros & the city of Houston. #WorldSeries— Joseph Gordon-Levitt (@hitRECordJoe) November 2, 2017
History earn congrats @astros #clutchcity— mario elie (@marioelie1) November 2, 2017
@astros carried this recovering city on their shoulders showing the world the spirit and will of this region #Earnhistory #HoustonStrong— Jeff Lindner (@JeffLindner1) November 2, 2017
My brother Allen Astin "Big Al" lives in Houston. His family endured the flood. Congratulations brother Al, Great Series!!! #WorldSeries ❤️— Sean Astin (@SeanAstin) November 2, 2017
It certainly is a #ThankfulThursday for Houston @astros fans...the first #WorldSeries win for their franchise! An incredible night for the city in the wake of Hurricane Harvey...@tjholmes was there and has all the highlights @GMA— Robin Roberts (@RobinRoberts) November 2, 2017
Strooos!!!!! Congrats on earning your way into history. Much respect.— James Harden (@JHarden13) November 2, 2017
Congrats @astros !!!! #HoustonStrong 💪🏾
WORLD CHAMPIONS!!!!!#EarnHistory— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) November 2, 2017
I kept my promise to not tweet...until now. Silence no more. CONGRATULATIONS @Astros. World Champions. #WorldSeries2017 #HoustonAstros https://t.co/PPdWER3Jsn— Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) November 2, 2017
