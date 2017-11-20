  • LIVE VIDEO Implosion bringing down Georgia Dome after 25 years in operation
Georgia Dome, set for implosion, operated for 25 years, hosting Super Bowls and the Olympics

ATLANTA, Georgia --
One of the nation's largest domed stadiums is set for implosion.

Nearly 5,000 pounds of explosives are on hand to blast the Georgia Dome in Atlanta to smithereens Monday.

If all goes well, the dome that opened in 1992 will be flattened within about 15 seconds. The Georgia World Congress Center Authority, which includes the 71,250-seat dome, says it should take 12 seconds for the explosives to go off plus another 3 seconds for sections of grandstands to be on the ground.

The dome has been replaced by the $1.6 billion Mercedes-Benz Stadium next door.

A 5-story tall industrial strength curtain between the two stadiums is supposed to protect the new venue from damage, officials said. Only 83 feet - less than 30 yards - separates the two venues, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

The new stadium is home to the NFL's Atlanta Falcons and Major League Soccer's Atlanta United.

In addition to the retractable roof that opens like a camera lens, Mercedes-Benz Stadium boasts a 1,100-foot "halo board" video display and a giant steel sculpture of a falcon with its 70-foot wingspan at one of the main entrances.

Several streets and parts of Atlanta's transit system will close, police said, as many of the city's residents watch the blast against the early morning sky.

The idea for the Georgia Dome dates to the mid-1980s, when civic leaders recommended a domed football stadium adjoining the city's largest convention center, the Georgia World Congress Center.

The Georgia Dome has been the site of high school football state championships, Peach Bowls, SEC championship games, two Super Bowls, 1996 Olympic basketball, three Final Four NCAA basketball tournaments, concerts, pro wrestling and other events.

(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
