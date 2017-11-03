SPORTS

'I already miss it': Deshaun Watson pens note after season-ending ACL tear

Deshaun Watson pens note after season-ending ACL tear. (Eric Christian Smith)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Texans rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson, who saw his season come to an end Thursday, wrote a note to fans and promised to come back 'better and stronger.'

Watson went down on a normal drill while running a read option.
Deshaun Watson out for season after tearing ACL.



"Yesterday, I felt like I let my teammates, my fans and my family down. However, as a child of God, I understand that everything happens for a reason. He DON'T make mistakes!" Watson wrote.

The AFC's Offensive Player of the Month and the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month also thanked his teammates, other NFL players and fans for support.

"I promise that I will continue to work diligently so that this team can one day bring a championship to Houston, and when I return, I will be better, stronger and more focused than ever before!" he added.

RELATED: Five things to know about Deshaun Watson
Here's everything you need to know about the Texans' new quarterback.


