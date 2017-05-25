SPORTS

Money, money, money: How much did Super Bowl 51 bring to Houston?

EMBED </>More Videos

Super Bowl 51 brought $347 million to Houston economy. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
On Thursday, the Houston Super Bowl Host Committee released the results of an economic impact report -- and the results are green for Houston.

According to the report, Super Bowl LI brought $374 million to the Greater Houston area.

RELATED: Houston bar made $745K during Super Bowl LI
EMBED More News Videos

One Washington Avenue bar cashed in big on Super Bowl LI excitement


"The draw of Houston as a diverse, fun and affordable destination attracted more visitors than anticipated during Super Bowl LI," said Board Chairman Ric Campo in a release.

The game also brought $4 million in grants to 78 local non-profit organizations, the committee said.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
sportsSuper Bowl 51Super BowlfinancemoneyHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
Golfers take a swing at ending global poverty
Nicki Minaj to perform at NBA Awards Show in New York City
Iglesias, Kinsler lead Tigers to 6-3 win over Astros
Astros host Tigers with red-hot bottom of order
More Sports
Top Stories
Panhandler accused of scamming sets record straight
Cop allegedly offered to drop ticket for nude photos
Say cheese! Guide dog joins senior in yearbook photo
New video released in murder mystery
Police tackle driver after chase near downtown
Police capture suspect after chase and carjacking
PHOTOS: 21 children missing in Houston this year
Show More
Woman says 'bad gas' trashed her minivan
Eyewitness: No warning before K-9 attacked wrong man
Storms could interrupt holiday weekend by Sunday
HPD vehicle flipped during chase in NE Houston
NOAA forecasts above-average hurricane season
More News
Top Video
Police tackle driver after chase near downtown
Say cheese! Guide dog joins senior in yearbook photo
Panhandler accused of scamming sets record straight
Police capture suspect after chase and carjacking
More Video