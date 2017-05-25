EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=1821838" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> One Washington Avenue bar cashed in big on Super Bowl LI excitement

On Thursday, the Houston Super Bowl Host Committee released the results of an economic impact report -- and the results are green for Houston.According to the report, Super Bowl LI brought $374 million to the Greater Houston area."The draw of Houston as a diverse, fun and affordable destination attracted more visitors than anticipated during Super Bowl LI," said Board Chairman Ric Campo in a release.The game also brought $4 million in grants to 78 local non-profit organizations, the committee said.