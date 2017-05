EMBED >More News Videos One Washington Avenue bar cashed in big on Super Bowl LI excitement

On Thursday, the Houston Super Bowl Host Committee released the results of an economic impact report -- and the results are green for Houston.According to the report, Super Bowl LI brought $374 million to the Greater Houston area."The draw of Houston as a diverse, fun and affordable destination attracted more visitors than anticipated during Super Bowl LI," said Board Chairman Ric Campo in a release.The game also brought $4 million in grants to 78 local non-profit organizations, the committee said.