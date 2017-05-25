HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --On Thursday, the Houston Super Bowl Host Committee released the results of an economic impact report -- and the results are green for Houston.
According to the report, Super Bowl LI brought $374 million to the Greater Houston area.
"The draw of Houston as a diverse, fun and affordable destination attracted more visitors than anticipated during Super Bowl LI," said Board Chairman Ric Campo in a release.
The game also brought $4 million in grants to 78 local non-profit organizations, the committee said.
