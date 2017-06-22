HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --From the courts of Cypress Lakes High School to the University of Kentucky, De'Aaron Fox will have an opportunity of a lifetime tonight in New York.
Fox, an elite point guard, is expected to be a top-five pick during the NBA Draft.
During his freshman season with Kentucky, Fox averaged 16.7 points per game and led the team with 165 assists and 53 steals.
In an interview with ESPN, Fox said he is the best guard in the NBA Draft.
"I feel like I can go at anybody," he said.
All eyes will be on the Barclays Center as collegiate stars, including Fox, live out their dream on the big stage.
Note: Statistics from ESPN.com were used in this report.
