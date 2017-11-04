SPORTS

Houstonians explain what Astros win means to them

Follow a father and son as they celebrate the Astros (KTRK)

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
Matthew Murphy and his son Shawn attended the Houston Astros victory parade.

On the way to the parade, Murphy recalled the devastation of Harvey and the welcome distraction the Astros provided.

"The Astros would take our mind off the adversity that we're going through. For two or three hours a day, that was powerful," Murphy said.

As Murphy and Shawn stood in a parking garage to watch the championship team, Shawn said he hopes to be on that float one day.

You can watch their story in the video above.

