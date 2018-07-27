SPORTS

Houstonian Charlotte Rose makes history at Youth Sailing Championship

EMBED </>More Videos

Charlotte Rose makes history in sailing competition (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The World Sailing Youth Championships recently took place in Corpus Christi. Houstonian Charlotte Rose was one of the headliners as she was looking to defend her 2017 championship.

Rose was able to successfully defend it, winning the gold medal in the laser radial class. Rose said it feels amazing to win gold in consecutive years. No one had accomplished that feat in 10 years.

She was also a factor in the U.S. Sailing Team winning the Nations Trophy for the first time ever.

2018 has been a good year for Rose. She also won a gold medal at the Youth World Championship in China, competing against sailors from 60 nations.

Hurricane Harvey was an experience that motivated Rose to succeed. She saw the effects of the storm up close and wanted to keep pushing.

"Houston Strong" is a motto Rose has used since Harvey. She will either wear a badge on her uniform or have it written on her boat.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportssportssailingHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
New York Mets fans offered free therapy
Astros reinstate Osuna after completing suspension
Trump insults LeBron James, Don Lemon over CNN interview
Texans' younger players ready to make a difference at camp
Isaiah Spiller excited to lead Klein Collins in senior season
More sports
SPORTS
Texans in 60 seconds: Travis Johnson talks Texans offense
New additions help Dodgers edge Astros 3-2 to prevent sweep
Astros try to solve road woes in San Francisco vs. Giants
Astros reinstate Osuna after completing suspension
Astros' George Springer injures thumb on slide; X-rays negative
More Sports
Top Stories
Baytown police officer vanished after leaving home
2 children allegedly killed by their own father identified
How store clerk arrested is connected with deadly DWI crash
Human chains formed to rescue swimmers in Lake Michigan
Sisters on a mission to reunite family after decades apart
5-vehicle crash kills 2 in Fort Bend County, deputies say
How this couple paid off nearly $124,000 of debt in 3 years
Police jump to rescue passenger in a fiery crash
Show More
'The Facts of Life' actress Charlotte Rae dies at age 92
Message led to discovery of 11 kids in filthy compound
Man struck and killed in NW Harris County
63 shot, 10 dead in Chicago since Friday
4 new BCycle stations installed at Texas Medical Center
More News