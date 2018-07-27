The World Sailing Youth Championships recently took place in Corpus Christi. Houstonian Charlotte Rose was one of the headliners as she was looking to defend her 2017 championship.Rose was able to successfully defend it, winning the gold medal in the laser radial class. Rose said it feels amazing to win gold in consecutive years. No one had accomplished that feat in 10 years.She was also a factor in the U.S. Sailing Team winning the Nations Trophy for the first time ever.2018 has been a good year for Rose. She also won a gold medal at the Youth World Championship in China, competing against sailors from 60 nations.Hurricane Harvey was an experience that motivated Rose to succeed. She saw the effects of the storm up close and wanted to keep pushing."Houston Strong" is a motto Rose has used since Harvey. She will either wear a badge on her uniform or have it written on her boat.