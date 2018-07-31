Houston Texans kick off 2nd week of training camp

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3856885" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Texans head coach Bill O'Brien unhappy with practice after day off

The 2018 Houston Texans kicked off the second week of training camp. At this point, players start to separate themselves from the pack.However, head coach Bill O'Brien was less than enthused with Tuesday practice, which came on the heels of the team's first day off of the camp.DeAndre Hopkins was missing from practice. O'Brien called it a personal day and he expects Hopkins back on Thursday.Meanwhile, one of the veterans trying to make the team is fourth-year receiver Sammie Coates. He signed as a free agent in the offseason and has had an up and down career, mostly due to injuries.The veteran continues to fights back and make an impression. Coates lost his father at a very young age, and to this day, plays the game to honor his dad.Whitney Mercilus, who was sidelined midway through last season, took the podium on Tuesday. He says he is very impressed with the Texans defense, especially since everyone is healthy and that new faces are part of the squad.One of the new additions is defensive back Aaron Colvin.Colvin comes to the Texans from Jacksonville, and he takes each defensive snap as a personal challenge.