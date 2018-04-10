  • LIVE VIDEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies before Congress
Houston Texans' Kareem Jackson turns 30

5 facts about Kareem Jackson

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
With three of his 14 career interceptions returned for a touchdown, cornerback Kareem Jackson is a certified star of the Texans defense.

Today, is Kareem's birthday and he's turning the big 3-0. In honor of his big day, here are five facts about Jackson:

  • Kareem Jackson was drafted in the first round by the Houston Texans in 2010.
  • Won the 2009 BCS Championship while playing for the University of Alabama.
  • He grew up in Macon, Georgia.
  • In 2017, he launched his own clothing line, Fly Guy Clothing Co.
  • The 2018 season will be Kareem's ninth with the Texans.


Happy birthday, Kareem!
