Houston soccer legend plans massive EaDo sports bar

HOUSTON --
EaDo is rapidly emerging as Houston's next great drinking and dining destination.

Already home to the Chapman & Kirby, which has become one of Houston's hottest nightclubs based on alcoholic beverage sales, 8th Wonder Brewery, and popular restaurants like Pappa Charlies Barbeque, SeaSide Poke, and Hyunh, the imminent arrival of concepts like Agricole Hospitality's bar/restaurant/pizza shop trio of Miss Carousel, Indianola, and Vinny's plus restaurants like Rodeo Goat and Nancy's Hustle would be enough for EaDo to earn its rising star status, and a new project coming next spring will only enhance that reputation.

Former Dynamo star Brian Ching announced Monday that he's getting into the mix by opening a massive, soccer-themed sports bar called Pitch 25 (after the word for a soccer field and the number he wore during his Dynamo career). Located steps away from BBVA Compass Stadium at 904 Hutchins, the 25,000-square foot space will feature both an indoor soccer field and an outdoor beer garden.

