HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --The Rockets will not be content with merely escaping a first-round playoff game with the Timberwolves.
Yes, Houston is up 1-0 in this best-of-seven series against the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference, but the team is recognizing flaws after a game 1 that was won by just three points.
As has been with much of the regular season, James Harden was the man who carried the team, scoring 44 points and accounting for seven of Houston's 10 made three-pointers.
But beyond the likely league MVP, Houston was not itself, mainly with other superstar guard Chris Paul coming up quiet in game 1. Paul added 14 points and four assists, but only shot 5-for-14 from the field.
Beyond Harden, Clint Capela added 24 points and 12 rebounds in 34 minutes of work. No other player outside of the Rockets' big three had double figures in the point column.
On the injury side, coach Mike D'Antoni said there was a chance Ryan Anderson, a much needed three-point shooting threat, can play in game 2. He was sidelined with a sprained left ankle. D'Antoni saw Anderson definitely returning in game 3 on Saturday in Minnesota.
In addition, the Rockets plan to observe a moment of silence before the game Wednesday for Barbara Bush, who passed away Tuesday at the age of 92. Shortly after news of her death, the team and the Fertitta family offered their condolences to the Bush family:
Statement from the Houston Rockets and Fertitta family: pic.twitter.com/koX5pYBBSj— Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) April 18, 2018
