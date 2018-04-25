SPORTS

Houston Rockets have chance to knock out T-Wolves in Game 5

EMBED </>More Videos

Rockets looking for knockout blow against T-Wolves in Game 5 (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Any fan of the Houston Rockets can hope against hope that Game 5 will be the last they'll see of the spunky young Minnesota Timberwolves.

Despite two wins by double digits, the Rockets have experienced the threat of the first round series slipping through their sharp-shooting fingers.

Take, for instance, game three, in which the Timberwolves took advantage of the paint area, thanks to surging plays to the basketball by Derrick Rose, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Andrew Wiggins.

Houston was unable to put a rally together in that matchup. But if Wednesday night's game at Toyota Center included a quarter where the Rockets matched the same ease-of-scoring as their 50-point third quarter in Game 4, Houston will be able to move on to the next round.

RELATED: Houston Rockets on brink of series clinch after 119-100 win vs. Wolves

EMBED More News Videos

Rockets score 50 points in 3rd quarter, crush Wolves


Still, Game 5 is opportunity number one for the Rockets to close out the series. If necessary, Game 6 takes place in Minneapolis on Friday.



Follow ABC13 Sports on Twitter for postgame tweets from game five. Follow Eyewitness Sports' Greg Bailey and David Nuno for additional insight on the game.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsHouston RocketsMinnesota Timberwolvesnba playoffsHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Everything you need to know in the NBA playoffs tonight
Houston Open looking for new home for 2019
Verlander, Astros beat Angels 5-2; Pujols HR for 2,994th hit
Texans single-game tickets go on sale Friday
More Sports
Top Stories
George H.W. Bush to leave hospital on Friday, Jeb Bush says
8th graders killed in racing crash in SW Houston
HISD backs off charter plan for underperforming schools
Car break-in Spring daycare may be connected to crime ring
Child running across street hit by bus in Baytown
Viral video captures HPD officer riding on hood of cruiser
Houston Open looking for new home for 2019
Truck thieves targeting tailgates with backup cameras
Show More
Harvey victims served eviction notices at SE Houston complex
89 graves found at site of Fort Bend ISD's new technology center
Family names newborn son after Astros' Alex Bregman
Kinder Foundation donates $70M to improve Memorial Park
Suspected 'Golden State Killer' arrested
More News