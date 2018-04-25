HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Any fan of the Houston Rockets can hope against hope that Game 5 will be the last they'll see of the spunky young Minnesota Timberwolves.
Despite two wins by double digits, the Rockets have experienced the threat of the first round series slipping through their sharp-shooting fingers.
Take, for instance, game three, in which the Timberwolves took advantage of the paint area, thanks to surging plays to the basketball by Derrick Rose, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Andrew Wiggins.
Houston was unable to put a rally together in that matchup. But if Wednesday night's game at Toyota Center included a quarter where the Rockets matched the same ease-of-scoring as their 50-point third quarter in Game 4, Houston will be able to move on to the next round.
Still, Game 5 is opportunity number one for the Rockets to close out the series. If necessary, Game 6 takes place in Minneapolis on Friday.
@abc13houston ⛹🏾🚀🏀@HoustonRockets Head coach Mike D'Antoni and his wife Laurel arriving for GM 5. Game time 8:30, https://t.co/PxVPdp6xWq🏀🚀⛹🏾 #RunAsOne pic.twitter.com/GjP4fR4TQT— Willie Dixon (@13PhotogWillie) April 25, 2018
KAT on one end but Trevor Ariza right here #Rockets pic.twitter.com/LBQta28akh— David Nuño (@DavidNunoABC13) April 25, 2018
