Houston Rockets guard loses grandfather before game 4

Rockets player Patrick Beverley loses grandfather before big game against San Antonio Spurs. (KTRK)

Houston Rockets starting guard Patrick Beverley loses his grandfather before the team's big game against the San Antonio Spurs.

ESPN reporter Tim MacMahon tweeted that Beverley would be playing with a heavy heart.


Tweets from fans giving their condolences and showing their support have already begun to cascade in response.

