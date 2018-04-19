SPORTS

CP3 bounces back with big 27-point Game 2 in Houston win vs. Minnesota

Houston Rockets dominant in Game 2 win vs. T-Wolves, 102-82 (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
That's more like it.

The Houston Rockets played to the expectations of their number one seeding on Wednesday night in their dominant 102-82 victory, to improve to 2-0 in this first round playoff series against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

After an abysmal outing on Sunday, Chris Paul bounced back to lead the Rockets with 27 points. Gerald Green came off the bench to add 21 points.

James Harden had a quiet night, scoring just 12 points on 2-for-18 shooting.



Houston heads to Minnesota for games 3 and 4. Game 3 is set for Saturday night.

Before the game, the Rockets observed a moment of silence for Barbara Bush, who passed away Tuesday at the age of 92. Shortly after news of her death, the team and the Fertitta family offered their condolences to the Bush family:



