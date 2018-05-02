Expecting a resurgent Utah Jazz in game two, the Houston Rockets face a 64-55 deficit at halftime.James Harden leads all scorers with 21 points, 17 of which were scored in the second quarter. Clint Capela added 13 points, but was saddled with three early fouls.The Rockets were well aware of the Jazz's explosiveness, the same type that bent the will of the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round.In game one, Houston led by as many as 27 points in game one but let Utah get closer late in the game, cutting the deficit down to 11 points.Complacency could become a game-killer if the Rockets are put in the same position in this round."We have to be ready for all they got," said head coach Mike D'Antoni, noting Utah's one-day turnover heading into game one.For all the talk about never letting up over the course of the game, Houston once again got another superstar stat line from James Harden, who scored 41 points on 12-of-26 shooting.In fact, Harden is averaging 35 points a game against the Jazz this season, so Utah would be hard pressed to seek an answer for No. 13."I wouldn't tell them what I think," said Rockets forward Trevor Ariza when asked about how anyone would slow his bearded teammate.Houston's dominance of Utah got support from Chris Paul, Clint Capela, and P.J. Tucker, who scored 17, 16, and 15 points, respectively, in game one. The scoring was buoyed by the 17-for-32 shooting from the arc. Outside of Harden, the other Rockets accounted for 10 of those three-point makes.It's all of the support the Rockets will need as the pressure heightens to get the one-seed a 2-0 series lead heading to Salt Lake City.For Utah, star point guard Ricky Rubio missed another game in the series. He was kept out of game six in the first round and game one of the Western Conference semifinal series due to hamstring soreness.