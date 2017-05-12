Houston police chief makes good on Rockets/Spurs bet

HOUSTON, Texas --Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo is a man of his word.
You may remember the San Antonio Police Department challenged the Houston Police Department to a friendly bet on the Rockets and Spurs game.
@houstonpolice @ArtAcevedo Are you up for the challenge HPD? We win, Chief A sports silver and black, you win Billy Mac wears Rocket red.— SA Police Dept (@SATXPolice) May 2, 2017
Houston police not only accepted the challenge, but fired back with a confident prediction of victory.
It's on @SATXPolice! @HoustonRockets red is gonna look great on Chief Mac! https://t.co/Mx98Ui9oCR— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) May 2, 2017
Even the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office got in on the action.
@houstonpolice @SATXPolice @HoustonRockets Hope he likes red! #GoRockets— FBCSO Texas (@FBCSO) May 2, 2017
But now, Acevedo just made good on his promise.
The wager between HPD and San Antonio PD inspired other bets. San Antonio Mayor Ivy R. Taylor said Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner agreed to wear a Spurs black and silver t-shirt for one day if the Spurs won the series. Here's looking at you, Mayor Turner.
