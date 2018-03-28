Over one thousand excited fans gathered at the Texas-based Game Over Videogames for the chance to meet their favorite Overwatch League players. Many waited hours to meet the players on the team and get their gear, merch, and other memorabilia signed, as well as take pictures with the players.Overwatch is a first-person shooter where teams of six work together to complete an objective or prevent the opposing team from completing theirs.The Overwatch League is the first major esports league to feature a city-based franchise structure. There are 12 teams representing in the league representing cities like Los Angeles, Shanghai, San Francisco, London and Dallas.With the Outlaws' success in the inaugural Overwatch League (2nd place at the end of the first quarter tournament), the team is bolstering Texas as the premier esports destination for future organizations and the industry as a whole.The team owners at Dallas-based Infinite Esports and Entertainment recently announced a $10 million esports venue in Arlington, Texas called Esports Stadium Arlington. The new arena will support Texas' bolstering esports presence.The Houston Outlaws are the breakout stars of the Overwatch League and have earned millions of fans in the inaugural season. That's right Houston, you have another great team to root for.